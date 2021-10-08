First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $47.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,607,000 after buying an additional 194,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after acquiring an additional 691,683 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,249,000 after purchasing an additional 348,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,378,000 after purchasing an additional 173,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

