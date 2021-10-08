Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Reduced by Analyst

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lamb Weston in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

Shares of LW opened at $58.20 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 15.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,793,000 after purchasing an additional 74,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

