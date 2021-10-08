Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 152,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

RTLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 4.32.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

