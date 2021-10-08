Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Short Interest Update

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 176,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INOV. SVB Leerink cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.71, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

