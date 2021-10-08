Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 365.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on Rogers in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 target price on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Thursday.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.