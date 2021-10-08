Brokers Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $4.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.44. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.77 billion.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NGT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.69 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.96.

TSE:NGT opened at C$68.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$72.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$77.87. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$66.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.75 billion and a PE ratio of 15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.682 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

