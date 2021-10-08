Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.40. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 26,532 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. It operates through Pharmaceutical Operations and Clinical Operations segments. The Clinical Operations segment focuses on treating patients suffering from addiction and dependency.

