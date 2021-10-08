Golden Minerals (TSX:AUMN) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Golden Minerals Co (TSX:AUMN) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 9,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Golden Minerals from C$1.07 to C$1.03 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (TSX:AUMN)

Golden Minerals is a Delaware corporation based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on advancing its Rodeo and Velardeña properties in Mexico and, through partner-funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing mining properties in Mexico, Argentina, and Nevada.

