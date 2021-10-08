Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Shares Up 2%

Absolute Software Corp (TSE:ABST) shot up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.24 and last traded at C$14.07. 116,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 198,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.80.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of C$696.65 million and a PE ratio of 158.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Absolute is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint®? security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value.

