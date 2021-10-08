GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$53.00 to C$54.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. GFL Environmental traded as high as C$48.71 and last traded at C$48.51, with a volume of 72925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$47.48.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.18.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

