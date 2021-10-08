BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $118.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.03. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $567,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,268,481.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,918 shares of company stock worth $26,161,215 in the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after acquiring an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 946.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 498,980 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,091,000 after acquiring an additional 459,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,671,000 after acquiring an additional 348,945 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

