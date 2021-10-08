CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CEIX opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 2.62. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $287.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

