Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 144.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GBT. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.09. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

