Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) & Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Head to Head Analysis

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Univest Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Univest Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and Univest Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bryn Mawr Bank $249.65 million 3.90 $32.50 million $1.64 29.87 Univest Financial $279.27 million 2.99 $46.92 million $1.64 17.32

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bryn Mawr Bank. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bryn Mawr Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Univest Financial pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bryn Mawr Bank has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years and Univest Financial has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years. Univest Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bryn Mawr Bank and Univest Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bryn Mawr Bank 0 4 1 0 2.20 Univest Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus target price of $39.25, indicating a potential downside of 19.87%. Univest Financial has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.93%. Given Univest Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than Bryn Mawr Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and Univest Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bryn Mawr Bank 28.30% 10.77% 1.32% Univest Financial 33.46% 13.99% 1.55%

Risk and Volatility

Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univest Financial has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Univest Financial beats Bryn Mawr Bank on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation. The firm operates through two segments: Wealth Management, and Banking. The Wealth Management segment provides trust administration and other related fiduciary services, custody services, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and individual retirement account administration, estate settlement, tax services, financial planning, and brokerage services. The Banking segment is comprised of commercial and retail banking. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, PA.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services. The Insurance segment includes commercial lines, personal lines, benefits and human resources consulting. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Souderton, PA.

