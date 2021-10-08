Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Get Evolent Health alerts:

EVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NYSE EVH opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $32.61.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $80,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,648 shares of company stock worth $3,682,931. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.