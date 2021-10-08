Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Envela in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ELA opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $109.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.16. Envela has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Envela had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $33.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envela will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Envela in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Envela in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Envela in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Envela by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Envela by 7.0% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Envela

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

