Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) to “Hold”

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

Get Digi International alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $726.56 million, a P/E ratio of 66.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Digi International by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digi International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Digi International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Digi International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Digi International by 19.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.