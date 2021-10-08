DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.45 million. Analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw bought 3,657,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,595,220.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,912,756 shares of company stock valued at $24,358,212. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 257,931 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,637,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 336,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,678,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 326,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

