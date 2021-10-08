CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

CTMX stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $317.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,055,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after buying an additional 1,009,792 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

