Comparing MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) & Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR)

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) and Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get MYR Group alerts:

This table compares MYR Group and Roth CH Acquisition III’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYR Group $2.25 billion 0.79 $58.76 million $3.48 30.06 Roth CH Acquisition III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MYR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Roth CH Acquisition III.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MYR Group and Roth CH Acquisition III, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYR Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Roth CH Acquisition III 0 0 1 0 3.00

MYR Group currently has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential downside of 36.91%. Roth CH Acquisition III has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.78%. Given Roth CH Acquisition III’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Roth CH Acquisition III is more favorable than MYR Group.

Profitability

This table compares MYR Group and Roth CH Acquisition III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYR Group 3.12% 17.43% 7.50% Roth CH Acquisition III N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of MYR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of MYR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MYR Group beats Roth CH Acquisition III on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities. The C&I segment includes the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring, installation of traffic networks and the installation of bridge, roadway, and tunnel lighting. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, CO.

Roth CH Acquisition III Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.