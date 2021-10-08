Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for PotlatchDeltic Co. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,150,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 641,446 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,402,000 after purchasing an additional 366,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,851 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

