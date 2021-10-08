Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.00.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ECL opened at $216.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.71. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

