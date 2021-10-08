Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $296.33.

Several research firms have commented on SPOT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

SPOT opened at $234.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.45 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,629,000 after acquiring an additional 900,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after purchasing an additional 269,718 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,448,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after purchasing an additional 479,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

