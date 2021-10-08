Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.