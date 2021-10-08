Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Compass (NYSE:COMP) to “Buy”

Compass (NYSE:COMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

NYSE:COMP opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62. Compass has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

