Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Citigroup Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the company will earn $9.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Shares of C opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $146.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.