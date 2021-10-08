Zacks Investment Research Lowers Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Hold

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Getty Realty alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.