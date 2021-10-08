Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 27,163 call options on the company. This is an increase of 798% compared to the average volume of 3,026 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nxt-ID during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 100.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 92.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXTD stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. Nxt-ID has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 71.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter.

About Nxt-ID

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

