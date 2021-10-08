Sandbridge X2 (NYSE:SBII) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 116,503 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 42,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandbridge X2 stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Sandbridge X2 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

