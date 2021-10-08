DigitalBridge Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 20,700 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,198% compared to the average daily volume of 1,595 call options.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.42 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $377,848,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $119,822,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

