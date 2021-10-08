Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $280.00 to $323.33 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $328.43.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $338.34 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $217.67 and a 52 week high of $362.34. The company has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 8,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.23, for a total transaction of $8,204,895.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,524,422.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total value of $6,575,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,082,351. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,471,000 after buying an additional 255,382 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 122.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 71 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

