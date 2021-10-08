Base Resources (LON:BSE) PT Raised to GBX 30

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 96.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

LON BSE opened at GBX 15.25 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £179.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Base Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 19 ($0.25).

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

