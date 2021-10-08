Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.43% from the stock’s current price.

LON PAF opened at GBX 15.78 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.48. Pan African Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 14.84 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 27.10 ($0.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £304.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.64.

In related news, insider Deon Louw acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £752,400 ($983,015.42).

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

