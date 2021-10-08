Canaccord Genuity Boosts Netcall (LON:NET) Price Target to GBX 110

Netcall (LON:NET) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.97% from the stock’s current price.

NET opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.06) on Wednesday. Netcall has a 52 week low of GBX 39.94 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.44. The firm has a market cap of £121.45 million and a P/E ratio of 67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95.

Netcall Company Profile

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

