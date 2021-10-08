Canaccord Genuity Boosts Netcall (LON:NET) Price Target to GBX 110

Netcall (LON:NET) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.97% from the stock’s current price.
NET opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.06) on Wednesday. Netcall has a 52 week low of GBX 39.94 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.44. The firm has a market cap of £121.45 million and a P/E ratio of 67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95.
Netcall Company Profile
