Peabody Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the coal producer will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,644,219.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,441,620 shares of company stock worth $24,178,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,708 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,220 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 623.7% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 945,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 899,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

