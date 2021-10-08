Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $9.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.44. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

GS stock opened at $390.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after buying an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after buying an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

