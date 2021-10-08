Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €102.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Puma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €114.60 ($134.82) target price on Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Puma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €113.87 ($133.97).

PUM stock opened at €100.35 ($118.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion and a PE ratio of 49.14. Puma has a 1-year low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 1-year high of €109.70 ($129.06). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €103.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €96.88.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

