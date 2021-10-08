NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NTST. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE:NTST opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $953.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,408.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in NETSTREIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 165.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth approximately $32,285,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 32.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,639,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,817,000 after buying an additional 400,485 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.