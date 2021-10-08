Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SZG. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.32 ($38.02).

Salzgitter stock opened at €27.48 ($32.33) on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 12 month high of €35.08 ($41.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.12.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

