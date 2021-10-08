JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €160.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €147.33 ($173.33).

EPA:SU opened at €143.22 ($168.49) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €149.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €138.72. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

