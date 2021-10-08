LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €725.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €734.00 ($863.53) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($917.65) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €709.83 ($835.10).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €637.90 ($750.47) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €651.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €640.55. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

