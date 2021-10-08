Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) and Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Critical Comparison

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) and Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Mallinckrodt shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Mallinckrodt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Generex Biotechnology and Mallinckrodt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Mallinckrodt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and Mallinckrodt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generex Biotechnology N/A N/A -46.13% Mallinckrodt -8.49% 22.81% 2.29%

Risk & Volatility

Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -2.93, meaning that its share price is 393% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mallinckrodt has a beta of 3.3, meaning that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and Mallinckrodt’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generex Biotechnology $2.66 million 8.53 -$33.33 million N/A N/A Mallinckrodt $2.21 billion 0.01 -$944.60 million N/A N/A

Generex Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mallinckrodt.

Summary

Mallinckrodt beats Generex Biotechnology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generex Biotechnology Company Profile

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care. The company was founded by Rose C. Perri on September 4, 1997 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands. The Specialty Generics segment relates to niche specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company was founded by Gustavo Mallinckrodt, Otto Mallinckrodt and Edward Mallinckrodt in 1867 and is headquartered in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

