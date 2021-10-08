Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.23 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.40.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$36.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 53.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$32.18 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.60.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total value of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.32%.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.