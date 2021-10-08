Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 31383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Specifically, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $1,792,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,072,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,292,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 925,000 shares of company stock worth $8,241,000 in the last three months. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HYLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

