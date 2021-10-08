JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €14.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($17.41) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price target on ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.75 ($14.99).

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

