East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) PT Raised to C$0.68 at Fundamental Research

East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.54 to C$0.68 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 126.67% from the company’s previous close.
EAM opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$60.80 million and a PE ratio of -15.79. East Africa Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.
East Africa Metals Company Profile
