East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) PT Raised to C$0.68 at Fundamental Research

East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.54 to C$0.68 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 126.67% from the company’s previous close.

EAM opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$60.80 million and a PE ratio of -15.79. East Africa Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

East Africa Metals Company Profile

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

