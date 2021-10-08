Fundamental Research Increases Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) Price Target to C$1.76

Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) had its target price increased by Fundamental Research from C$1.27 to C$1.76 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 144.44% from the company’s current price.
The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV: NRM / OTCQB: NRVTF) – Updated Resource Significantly Higher Than Expected / PEA Coming Soon” and dated September 24, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.
NRM is an FRC Top Pick.”
About Noram Ventures
Noram Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company owns interests in the Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Noram Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Noram Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.