Fundamental Research Increases Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) Price Target to C$1.76

Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) had its target price increased by Fundamental Research from C$1.27 to C$1.76 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 144.44% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV: NRM / OTCQB: NRVTF) – Updated Resource Significantly Higher Than Expected / PEA Coming Soon” and dated September 24, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

NRM is an FRC Top Pick.”

Noram Ventures stock opened at C$0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$53.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.95 and a quick ratio of 9.79. Noram Ventures has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.59.

About Noram Ventures

Noram Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company owns interests in the Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Noram Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

