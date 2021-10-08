TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on October 11th (NYSE:YTPG)

TPG Pace Beneficial II’s (NYSE:YTPG) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, October 11th. TPG Pace Beneficial II had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

TPG Pace Beneficial II stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth $135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at $222,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

