Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €31.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALO. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.50 ($55.88).

EPA:ALO opened at €31.13 ($36.62) on Monday. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.95.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

