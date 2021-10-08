Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Trading Down 2.2% on Insider Selling

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 3,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 559,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Specifically, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVC. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $624.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 186,648 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

